Left Menu

UP: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:52 IST
UP: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death
  • Country:
  • India

A three-year-old child was allegedly raped and killed by a youth in a village under Khaga Kotwali police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested in the case, police said.

The child, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was found dead on Friday evening in a rented room of the youth living in the neighbourhood, (SHO) in-charge of Khaga Kotwali, Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Prima facie, it appears that the young man had murdered the child after raping her and kept her body hidden under a quilt in his room. The arrested youth has confessed to the crime, the SHO said.

The girl was playing in front of her house when the youth took her with him and allegedly raped and later strangled her to death, the SHO said.

The youth, a native of Kaushambi district, was arrested on Saturday. The court has sent the accused on 14 days judicial custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021