UP: 3-year-old girl raped, strangled to death

A three-year-old child was allegedly raped and killed by a youth in a village under Khaga Kotwali police station area here, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested in the case, police said.

The child, who was living with her maternal grandmother, was found dead on Friday evening in a rented room of the youth living in the neighbourhood, (SHO) in-charge of Khaga Kotwali, Santosh Kumar Sharma said.

Prima facie, it appears that the young man had murdered the child after raping her and kept her body hidden under a quilt in his room. The arrested youth has confessed to the crime, the SHO said.

The girl was playing in front of her house when the youth took her with him and allegedly raped and later strangled her to death, the SHO said.

The youth, a native of Kaushambi district, was arrested on Saturday. The court has sent the accused on 14 days judicial custody, he added.

