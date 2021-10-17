Left Menu

Soldier suspected of firing towards Beirut protesters is under investigation - army

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-10-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 01:13 IST
A Lebanese soldier suspected of firing towards protesters in Beirut on Thursday is under investigation, the army said on Saturday.

Seven people were killed in clashes that erupted near the site of a protest against the judge leading an inquiry into a catastrophic port explosion in Beirut last year.

