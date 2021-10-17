Maduro envoy Alex Saab extradited to U.S. - Cape Verde radio

Alex Saab, a businessman wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela's government, has been extradited to the United States, Cape Verde national radio reported on Saturday.

Saab, an envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped there to refuel.

