Maduro envoy Alex Saab extradited to U.S. - Cape Verde radio
Reuters | Praia | Updated: 17-10-2021 01:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 01:15 IST
Alex Saab, a businessman wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela's government, has been extradited to the United States, Cape Verde national radio reported on Saturday.
Saab, an envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped there to refuel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
