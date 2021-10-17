Left Menu

Turnout in Iraq's election reached 43% -electoral commission

Updated: 17-10-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 03:02 IST
Turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election reached 43%, the electoral commission said late on Saturday.

More than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, the commission said.

