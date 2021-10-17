Turnout in Iraq's election reached 43% -electoral commission
Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2021 03:02 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 03:02 IST
Turnout in Iraq's parliamentary election reached 43%, the electoral commission said late on Saturday.
More than 9.6 million people cast their ballots in the Oct. 10 vote, the commission said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- electoral commission
- the commission
- Iraq
Advertisement