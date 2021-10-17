Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Former U.S. President Clinton improving but will remain hospitalized

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton's health is improving but he will remain in a California hospital for at least another night to receive antibiotics intravenously for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, his spokesperson said on Friday. The 75-year-old Clinton, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue. He spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday.

Texas trucker convicted in fiery, fatal crash in Rocky Mountains

A Texas truck driver who lost control of his semi-trailer along a Colorado mountain highway in 2019, ramming into stopped traffic and killing four people in a fiery crash, was convicted late Friday of vehicular homicide and related charges. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County, Colorado, jury of four counts of homicide and more than two dozen other charges, including vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving resulting in death.

Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Waving signs like "coercion is not consent," and "stop the mandate," some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers. Boeing said on Tuesday it will require https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/boeing-will-require-its-125000-us-employees-be-vaccinated-against-covid-19-2021-10-12 its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

Biden says policing is as hard as ever, vows reform

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to move forward with policing reform, telling a gathering honoring slain officers that their profession is called on to do too much. "We expect you to be everything," Biden said in a speech in front of the U.S. Capitol, mourning 491 law enforcement officers who died at work in 2019 and 2020. "We expect everything of you.

Florida school gunman Cruz to plead guilty to murder, lawyer says

Nikolas Cruz will plead guilty to murder in the 2018 mass shooting that killed 17 students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, his lawyer told a judge on Friday. Cruz's attorney told a judge his client will plead guilty next week to all charges in what was the deadliest U.S. high school shooting. He faced 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

Biden says those who refuse to testify in Jan. 6 probe should be prosecuted

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. Justice Department should prosecute people who defy subpoenas to testify before a congressional select committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. "I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable," Biden said, referring to the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the riot.

U.S. Senator Manchin slams Bernie Sanders in battle over Biden spending plan

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia slammed fellow lawmaker Bernie Sanders late Friday over his attempts to garner support for President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar spending package in the latest example of infighting among key lawmakers over the plan. Manchin tweeted out his concern over the scope of the legislation in response to an editorial from Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, advocating for it.

Convicted murderer Robert Durst has COVID, is on ventilator -LA Times

Real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a friend in 2000, has COVID and is on a ventilator, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times. Durst, who appeared sickly during his sentencing on Thursday, "looked worse than I've ever seen him," lawyer Dick DeGuerin told the Times.

Former U.S. President Clinton making progress but will remain in hospital

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain overnight in a Southern California hospital following a urological infection, but he has continued to make "excellent progress" and is expected to be discharged on Sunday, his spokesman said in a statement on Saturday. The 75-year-old, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue.

Trump-backed challengers to Republican lawmakers lag in fundraising

Four candidates backed by Donald Trump to challenge Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him or boot him from office are falling behind in raising money for their campaigns, according to disclosures filed on Friday. Trump, who left office in January, remains a major influence within the Republican party, which hopes to regain control of the U.S. Congress in next year's elections.

