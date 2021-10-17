Farmer dies as tractor overturns after hitting truck in Muzaffarnagar

A farmer died while another was seriously injured when their tractor overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday. The tractor first collided with a truck near Dhola Pul under the Mansurpur police station area and then overturned.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar (55), while an injured Yogender was shifted to hospital.

