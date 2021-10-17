Left Menu

Farmer dies as tractor overturns after hitting truck in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 17-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 12:00 IST
Farmer dies as tractor overturns after hitting truck in Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer died while another was seriously injured when their tractor overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in this district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday. The tractor first collided with a truck near Dhola Pul under the Mansurpur police station area and then overturned.

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar (55), while an injured Yogender was shifted to hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021