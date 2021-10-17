Lebanon Maronite patriarch says no party should resort to violence

Lebanon's Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai, the top Christian cleric, said on Sunday that it was unacceptable for any party to resort to threats or violence after the worst street violence in the country in over a decade.

Thursday's spasm of violence, which killed seven Shi'ites, came amid rising tensions over the investigation of last's year's port blast. Rai said "no one is above the law and judiciary" in a Sunday sermon.

