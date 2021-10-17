Left Menu

Route Mobile shareholders approve raising Rs 2,000 cr via securities

The scrutinizer report filed late night on Saturday said that close to 95 per cent of Route Mobile shareholders who participated in the process voted in favour of raising funds through issuance of equity or such other securities up to Rs 2,000 crore. Over 99 per cent of shareholders, who participated in the process, voted in favour of increasing investment limits for foreign portfolio investors, according to the filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:39 IST
Route Mobile shareholders approve raising Rs 2,000 cr via securities
Enterprise communication service provider Route Mobile has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore through the sale of securities, according to the company's regulatory filing. A majority of shareholders also approved to increase limits of foreign portfolio investments in the company. The scrutinizer report filed late night on Saturday said that close to 95 percent of Route Mobile shareholders who participated in the process voted in favor of ''raising funds through the issuance of equity or such other securities up to Rs 2,000 crore''. Around 24.45 percent of public institution shareholders who participated in the voters voted against the proposal. Over 99 percent of shareholders, who participated in the process, voted in favor of increasing ''investment limits for foreign portfolio investors'', according to the filing.

