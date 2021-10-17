Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:47 IST
MP: Four hurt as speeding car rams into Durga procession; driver held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A speeding car rammed into a Durga idol immersion procession in the Madhya Pradesh capital, leaving four persons, including a head constable, injured, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the driver and seized the car, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred on the road outside the Bhopal railway station on late Saturday night when the procession was moving forward, Bajaria police station in-charge Umesh Yadav told PTI.

Three persons were injured and one of them sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

The car also hit an on-duty police head constable, who sustained minor injuries to his leg, he said.

Yadav said after the car rammed into the procession people started shouting to get hold of the car driver, who panicked and fled by reversing the car speedily.

He said a case was registered.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irshad Wali told reporters on Sunday afternoon that the car involved in the incident was seized and its driver arrested.

The driver's interrogation is underway, he said but refused to elaborate.

Wali said the injured person, undergoing treatment at a hospital, is out of danger and stable. He sustained injuries that are not serious, Wali said citing a hospital doctor.

Meanwhile, a video of the incident shows a car is being reversed speedily while the people are seen trying to save themselves by moving away from the path of the vehicle.

One of the injured persons, Chaturanan Sahu (26), said a grey car crashed into the procession of the Chandbarh Durga Utsav when it reached near the Gupta tea stall outside the Bhopal railway station.

''Two persons were traveling in that car which crashed into the procession and again hit the people while reversing,'' he claimed.

