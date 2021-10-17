Murder convict dies in Deoria jail in UP

A 66-year-old murder convict has died in Deoria district jail, police said on Sunday.

Sushil Shukla was suffering from cancer and died on Saturday.

He was shifted to Deoria district jail in 2017 on administrative grounds from here.

According to jail authorities, Shukla was involved in several cases of murder,, including the 2011 Barkali killing case in the district in which eight people of a family were gunned down. Sugarcane society chairman Udayveer Singh was among those killed.

