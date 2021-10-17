Four killed, three injured as tractor-trolley turns turtle in Telangana
Four people including a woman died and three others were injured after the tractor-trolley they were traveling on a turned turtle in Khammam district, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened in Mudigonda Mandal at around 11 PM on Saturday when a group of devotees was proceeding for immersion of Durga Devi idol in a river, they said.
''It was raining heavily in the area when the incident happened. When the tractor driver tried to apply brake it seems the tractor-trolley got skid and he lost control over the steering as the vehicle tilted to its left and turned turtle in a roadside paddy field,'' a senior police official told PTI over the phone.
Four people including a woman died in the mishap while three others, who suffered minor injuries were shifted to a nearby hospital, the official said adding the Devi idol was in another tractor while the group of devotees were following it and the incident happened before immersion of the idol.
A case was registered.
