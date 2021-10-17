Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune
A case has been registered against a senior rank army officer for abetment to suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot at Pune, City Police said on Sunday.
A case has been registered against a senior rank army officer for abetment to suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot at Pune, City Police said on Sunday. "We've registered a case against senior defence personnel under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a complaint from the deceased's relative," added the Pune city police.
Further probe is underway. Pune City Police had on Wednesday said that a 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel had allegedly died by suicide.
According to police, the woman who hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur had come to Pune for a three-month-long military training. (ANI)
