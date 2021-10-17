Left Menu

Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune

A case has been registered against a senior rank army officer for abetment to suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot at Pune, City Police said on Sunday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:06 IST
Senior army officer booked for abetment to suicide of woman Lt. Col in Maharashtra's Pune
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against a senior rank army officer for abetment to suicide of a woman Lieutenant Colonel in the premises of Military Intelligence Training School and Depot at Pune, City Police said on Sunday. "We've registered a case against senior defence personnel under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a complaint from the deceased's relative," added the Pune city police.

Further probe is underway. Pune City Police had on Wednesday said that a 43-year-old woman Lieutenant Colonel had allegedly died by suicide.

According to police, the woman who hails from Uttarakhand and was posted in Jaipur had come to Pune for a three-month-long military training. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021