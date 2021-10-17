Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. proposed F-16 sales in return for its F-35 investment

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:19 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had proposed the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey in return for its investment in the F-35 programme, from which Ankara was removed after purchasing missile defence systems from Russia.

Reuters reported earlier this month that Turkey made a request to the United States to buy 40 Lockheed Martin-made F-16 fighter jets and nearly 80 modernization kits for its existing warplanes, sources familiar with the matter said.

