Oman win toss, elects to field against PNG in T20 WC opener
PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:38 IST
Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bowl against Papua New Guinea in a Group B match of the first round of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. The Teams: PNG: Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, CJ Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea.
Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah.
