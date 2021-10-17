Left Menu

Oman win toss, elects to field against PNG in T20 WC opener

PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:38 IST
Oman skipper Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and elected to bowl against Papua New Guinea in a Group B match of the first round of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. The Teams: PNG: Assad Vala (C), Tony Ura, CJ Amini, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Kiplin Doriga, Nosaina Pokana, Damien Ravu and Kabua Morea.

Oman: Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Jatinder Singh, Khawar Ali, Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Mohammad Nadeem, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

