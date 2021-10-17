Left Menu

Abetment of suicide case against Brigadier-rank officer after woman colleague found hanging at MINTSD

Further investigation is on, said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police zone 5, on Sunday.

Abetment of suicide case against Brigadier-rank officer after woman colleague found hanging at MINTSD
Days after a 43-year-old woman officer of the Indian Army was found hanging at her official accommodation in the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot (MINTSD) here in Maharashtra, police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against a Brigadier-rank officer.

The Lieutenant Colonel-rank officer was found hanging at her official accommodation on Wednesday with a dupatta around her neck, police had said.

''Following a complaint from her husband, we have registered an abetment of suicide case against a fellow officer of the rank of Brigadier. Further investigation is on,'' said Namrata Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 5), on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the staff had gone to serve tea to the woman officer. Police had said the deceased woman officer had some domestic issues and had filed for a divorce.

