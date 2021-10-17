Left Menu

Jaishankar in Israel for high-level talks for further enriching strategic ties

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 17-10-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 15:48 IST
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Sunday on a five-day visit during which he will hold talks with Israel's top leadership to mutually prepare a roadmap for further enriching the strategic ties besides exploring new areas of bilateral collaboration.

This is Jaishankar's first visit to the country as the External Affairs Minister.

Jaishankar would call on President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid during his standalone visit.

He will also be holding talks with leading academics from all over Israel, business community leaders, and interacting with the Indian Jewish community.

Jaishankar will also be visiting places of historical significance to India, demonstrating its long-term presence in the region and constructive role played in shaping the history of the region.

India and Israel elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership during the historic visit of Prime Minister Modi to Israel in July 2017.

Since then, the relationship between the two countries has focused on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement ahead of his departure.

