Left Menu

Delhi Police North-East District launches Operation 'Ankush' against criminals

Delhi Police North-East District has launched an Operation "Ankush" against crime and criminals.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:23 IST
Delhi Police North-East District launches Operation 'Ankush' against criminals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police North-East District has launched an Operation "Ankush" against crime and criminals. On the night intervening of October 16 and 19, under the umbrella of Operation Ankush, a General Gast was organised in the district. For the purpose and to have a deterrent effect over anti-social elements, 3 companies of outside force, District Reserve Force (HRD), Special Wings of the District and maximum Police station and office staff were deployed. All picket and patrolling squads were also strengthened.

Intense checking was conducted in vulnerable areas and against BCs. As a result of which following actions were taken against bad elements/criminals. 11 FIRs were registered under Arms Act and 11 persons were arrested. Two country-made pistols were also recovered.

Six cases were registered for selling illegal liquor under the Excise Act. Besides, 60 people were booked under section 40 of the Excise Act for consuming alcohol in a public place. Houses of 10 known drug peddlers were searched under the NDPS Act. Cases were registered for selling illegal drugs under section the NDPS Act. A vehicle that was intercepted while carrying 31 kg Ganja was also seized.

Nine people were booked for involvement in gambling activities in two FIRs and more than Rs 20,000 cash and one mobile recovered. Preventive action was taken against 62 people under section 107, 151 of the CRPC and 60 people were booked under sections 92, 93 and 97 of the Delhi Police Act. 183 vehicles were deposited under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021