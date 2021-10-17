Left Menu

Singhu border killing: 3 accused sent to six-day police custody

Three accused in the Singhu Border incident, where the mutilated body of a man was found hanging at the site of farmer's protest, have been sent to six-day police custody by the Sonipat court on Sunday.

Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Three accused in the Singhu Border incident, where the mutilated body of a man was found hanging at the site of farmer's protest, have been sent to six-day police custody by the Sonipat court on Sunday. The accused persons are Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh.

The police, while seeking 14-day custody of the accused argued in the court that it needs to identify other co-accused in the case who the accused know only by their faces and also recover some blood-stained clothes from the time of the crime. They added that the accused have to be taken to other places in connection with other arrests in the case. Narayan Singh, a Nihang Sikh who is allegedly involved in killing farm labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border was arrested by the Punjab police on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border. The man was identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased is about 35-36 years old and used to work as a labourer. (ANI)

