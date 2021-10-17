Left Menu

US, Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:52 IST
  • Taiwan

A U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last week, the U.S. military said on Sunday, at a time of heighten tension between Beijing and Taipei.

"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducted a Taiwan Strait transit in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg, October 14-15, 2021." it said.

"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

