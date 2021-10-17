US, Canadian warships sailed through Taiwan Strait last week
- Country:
- Taiwan
A U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait late last week, the U.S. military said on Sunday, at a time of heighten tension between Beijing and Taipei.
"The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducted a Taiwan Strait transit in cooperation with Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) Halifax-class frigate, HMCS Winnipeg, October 14-15, 2021." it said.
"Dewey's and Winnipeg's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the commitment of the United States and our allies and partners to a free and open Indo-Pacific."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dewey
- Beijing
- Canadian
- Taiwan Strait
- U.S.
- United States
- Indo-Pacific
- Taipei
- Winnipeg
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19
White House pushes U.S. airlines to mandate vaccines for staff by Dec. 8
Death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. eclipses 700,000 in latest tragic reminder of delta variant's rampant spread.
Science News Roundup: U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas; Delta increases COVID-19 risks for pregnant women; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine antibodies gone by 7 months for many
Health News Roundup: U.S. COVID-19 death toll hits 700,000; Global COVID-19 deaths hit 5 million as Delta variant sweeps the world and more