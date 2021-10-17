Left Menu

LG RK Mathur calls on Rajnath Singh, discusses various issues pertaining to Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, informed the office of the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh.

Ladakh LG RK Mathur meeting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday.. Image Credit: ANI
The LG discussed various issues pertaining to Ladakh with the Defence Minister.

"Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, RK Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He discussed various issues pertaining to Ladakh," tweeted the LG office. (ANI)

