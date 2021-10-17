LG RK Mathur calls on Rajnath Singh, discusses various issues pertaining to Ladakh
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Sunday, informed the office of the Lieutenant Governor, Ladakh.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
The LG discussed various issues pertaining to Ladakh with the Defence Minister.
"Lieutenant Governor Ladakh, RK Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He discussed various issues pertaining to Ladakh," tweeted the LG office. (ANI)
