Man arrested after stabbing of UK lawmaker had made appointment to see him- report

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:56 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man arrested after a British lawmaker was stabbed to death on Friday had made an appointment to see the politician via the constituency office, Sky News reported on Sunday.
The killing of David Amess, from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, has prompted a review of politicians' security.
