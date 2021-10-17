Left Menu

Woman Maoist surrenders to police in AP

An area committee member of the outlawed CPI Maoist surrendered before the police in this district.Involved in more than 46 grave crimes, including six murders, Korra Kumari alias Swetha carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.She joined the peoples militia in 2009, inspired by her uncle and senior Maoist leader Gemmili Jambri.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:58 IST
Woman Maoist surrenders to police in AP
  • Country:
  • India

An area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in this district.

Involved in more than 46 grave crimes, including six murders, Korra Kumari alias Swetha carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

She joined the people’s militia in 2009, inspired by her uncle and senior Maoist leader Gemmili Jambri. She became a dalam member in 2010 and elevated as ACM in 2015 in the Pedabayalu Dalam of the Maoist, Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao said.

“She was involved in several exchange of fire incidents and landmine blasts. She was also involved in many murders,” Krishna Rao added.

The SP claimed that Swetha gave up because of the growing dominance of non-tribal leaders in Maoist and death of some her colleagues in encounters in recent times.

Swetha said she wanted to lead a peaceful life.

Proper medicare was not being provided by the Maoist leadership, which resulted in the recent deaths of top leaders like Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK and Kudumula Ravi, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021