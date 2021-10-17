Woman Maoist surrenders to police in AP

An area committee member of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) surrendered before the police in this district.

Involved in more than 46 grave crimes, including six murders, Korra Kumari alias Swetha carried a reward of Rs 4 lakh on her head.

She joined the people’s militia in 2009, inspired by her uncle and senior Maoist leader Gemmili Jambri. She became a dalam member in 2010 and elevated as ACM in 2015 in the Pedabayalu Dalam of the Maoist, Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam district, B Krishna Rao said.

“She was involved in several exchange of fire incidents and landmine blasts. She was also involved in many murders,” Krishna Rao added.

The SP claimed that Swetha gave up because of the growing dominance of non-tribal leaders in Maoist and death of some her colleagues in encounters in recent times.

Swetha said she wanted to lead a peaceful life.

Proper medicare was not being provided by the Maoist leadership, which resulted in the recent deaths of top leaders like Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK and Kudumula Ravi, she said.

