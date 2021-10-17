Left Menu

Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.He also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:13 IST
Kashmiris not involved in recent civilian killings: Farooq Abdullah
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris.

He also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

''These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris,'' Abdullah told reporters here. The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said these killings were an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley. Two non-locals were shot dead by militants in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Before that, seven civilians, including four from minority communities, were killed by terrorists in Kashmir, triggering fear among the people in the Valley and criticism of the security apparatus by political parties.

Asked about the NSA level talks between India and Pakistan, Abdullah said any initiative that leads to friendship is welcome.

''We should pray and hope that there is the friendship between the two countries and we can live (in peace),'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021