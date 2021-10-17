US Domestic News Roundup: Texas trucker convicted in fiery, fatal crash in Rocky Mountains; Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas trucker convicted in fiery, fatal crash in Rocky Mountains

A Texas truck driver who lost control of his semi-trailer along a Colorado mountain highway in 2019, ramming into stopped traffic and killing four people in a fiery crash, was convicted late Friday of vehicular homicide and related charges. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 25, was convicted by a Jefferson County, Colorado, jury of four counts of homicide and more than two dozen other charges, including vehicular assault, reckless driving and careless driving resulting in death.

Boeing workers stage protest near Seattle over U.S. vaccine mandate

Waving signs like "coercion is not consent," and "stop the mandate," some 200 Boeing Co employees and others staged a protest on Friday over the planemaker's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for U.S. workers. Boeing said on Tuesday it will require its 125,000 U.S. employees to be vaccinated by Dec. 8 under an executive order issued by President Joe Biden for federal contractors.

Up to 17 U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti - media

As many as 17 American Christian missionaries and their families, including children, were kidnapped on Saturday by gang members in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, U.S. media reported. The kidnapping happened after the missionaries left an orphanage in the crisis-engulfed Caribbean nation, the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/16/world/americas/missionaries-kidnap-haiti.html and CNN https://edition.cnn.com/2021/10/17/americas/haiti-american-missionary-kidnap-intl-hnk/index.html said.

Biden says policing is as hard as ever, vows reform

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday vowed to move forward with policing reform, telling a gathering honoring slain officers that their profession is called on to do too much. "We expect you to be everything," Biden said in a speech in front of the U.S. Capitol, mourning 491 law enforcement officers who died at work in 2019 and 2020. "We expect everything of you.

Russia scrambles fighter jet to escort U.S. military plane - TASS

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet has been scrambled to escort a U.S. B-1B strategic bomber over the Sea of Japan, TASS news agency reported on Sunday citing the Russian military, just days after an incident with a U.S. naval destroyer in the same region. It said the bomber had not breached the Russian border.

China surprises U.S. with hypersonic missile test, FT reports

China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, showing a capability that caught U.S. intelligence by surprise, the Financial Times reported, citing five unnamed sources. The report late on Saturday said the Chinese military launched a rocket carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that flew through low-orbit space, circling the globe before cruising towards its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles.

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera operators, make-up artists, sound technicians and others, said negotiators agreed to a new three-year contract.

U.S. Senator Manchin slams Bernie Sanders in battle over Biden spending plan

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia slammed fellow lawmaker Bernie Sanders late Friday over his attempts to garner support for President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar spending package in the latest example of infighting among key lawmakers over the plan. Manchin tweeted out his concern over the scope of the legislation in response to an editorial from Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, advocating for it.

Convicted murderer Robert Durst has COVID, is on ventilator -LA Times

Real estate heir Robert Durst, who was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a friend in 2000, has COVID and is on a ventilator, his lawyer told the Los Angeles Times. Durst, who appeared sickly during his sentencing on Thursday, "looked worse than I've ever seen him," lawyer Dick DeGuerin told the Times.

Former U.S. President Clinton making progress but will remain in hospital

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain overnight in a Southern California hospital following a urological infection, but he has continued to make "excellent progress" and is expected to be discharged on Sunday, his spokesman said in a statement on Saturday. The 75-year-old, who served as president from 1993 to 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue.

