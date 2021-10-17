Left Menu

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:20 IST
Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead
  • Country:
  • Germany

Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern Germany on Sunday, police said.

The aircraft crash in a forested area near the small town of Buchen on Sunday afternoon, the news agency dpa reported.

The crash left wreckage strewn over several hundred meters (yards).

Police in nearby Heilbronn couldn't immediately give any information on the victims or where the Robinson R44 helicopter took off from.

There was also no word on a possible cause of the crash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021