Two go missing, four injured as car falls into gorge in U’khand
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Two persons went missing and four others were seriously injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, officials said.
The incident took place on the Badrinath national highway near Chamoli when the vehicle went out of control and fell into a 200-metre deep gorge, the district disaster management office here said.
A search operation has been launched to find the missing persons, while the injured have been rushed to the district hospital, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttarakhand
- district hospital
- Chamoli
- Badrinath
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary
Indo-Nepal joint training exercise in Uttarakhand culminates
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over issue of Chinese incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand: Indian army recovers 4 bodies, rescues missing soldiers
PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand a 'good sign': Pushkar Singh Dhami