Two-day session of Goa Assembly from Monday

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-10-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 19:59 IST
A two-day session of the Goa Assembly will begin from Monday.

State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman told reporters on Sunday that 77 starred and 325 unstarred questions would be tabled during the session, with members giving five to six zero hour mentions and calling attention motion notices as well.

Obituaries and congratulatory motions will be discussed, and the Business Advisory Committee report would be tabled, she added.

The House will also pass second set of demands for grants, Ulman said, adding that the Goa Preservation of Trees Amendment Bill will also be tabled.

