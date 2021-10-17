Left Menu

History-sheeter killed in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man with several cases against his name was killed allegedly by four persons in Nandaji Nagar area under Kotwali police station limits in Nagpur, an official said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night with police believing it may have been a contract killing.

Vicky Rokde, accused of murder and attempt to murder cases, was stabbed to death by four persons after they accused him of staring at them, an official said, adding that all four have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

