Kathua helicopter crash: Body of second pilot who went missing recovered

The body of Capt Jayant Joshi, the second pilot who went missing after the helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on August 3, 2021, has been recovered from the lake bed using hi-tech equipment.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:20 IST
The body of Capt Jayant Joshi, the second pilot who went missing after the helicopter crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam on August 3, 2021, has been recovered from the lake bed using hi-tech equipment. According to the press release by the Ministry of Defence, the Search and Rescue team was using state of the art multi-beam sonar equipment to scan the lake bed and based on the inputs received, the remotely operated vehicle having robotic arm along with the professional divers were launched to search the area.

The release further informed that during a similar search on 17 October 2021, the body was detected at a depth of 65-70 meters and immediately the ROV was launched to recover the body. The body after the local medical examination was evacuated to Military Hospital Pathankot for further examination, said the release.

The release lauded the resolve of the Indian Armed Forces for "once again" taking all possible actions to recover the body of Capt Jayant Joshi, a young pilot who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the family of Capt Jayant Joshi during this hour of grief," said the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

