Man killed in Shivaji Nagar after kin names accused in tyre stealing case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was killed in Rafique Nagar in Shivaji Nagar suburb by a man who was allegedly named in a tyre stealing case by the cousin of the deceased, police said on Sunday.

An official identified the deceased as Sohel Ansari and the accused as Waseem Sheikh, adding that the incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

A cousin of Ansari had named Sheikh as an associate in a tyre stealing case, and when Sheikh assaulted the cousin, Ansari tried to intervene and was bludgeoned to death, the official said. A murder case has been registered, the official added.

