Army chief expresses condolences to kin of two soldiers killed in J&K's Poonch on Oct 14

Army Chief General M M Naravane offered his deepest condolences to the families of Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh who were killed in action during an operation at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on October 14.

Ajay Singh and Harendra Singh made the supreme sacrifice during a fierce counter-terrorist operation that was undertaken in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar.

''General MM Naravane, COAS (Chief of Army Staff) and all ranks salute the bravehearts Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh who made the supreme sacrifice during an operation in Poonch and offer deepest condolences to the families,'' the Army said on Twitter.

Three people, including a mother-son duo, were detained for questioning during an ongoing search operation in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri border districts where nine soldiers were killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists over the past week, officials said on Sunday.

