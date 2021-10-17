Left Menu

Army chief expresses condolences to kin of two soldiers killed in J&K's Poonch on Oct 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:33 IST
Army chief expresses condolences to kin of two soldiers killed in J&K's Poonch on Oct 14
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General M M Naravane offered his deepest condolences to the families of Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh who were killed in action during an operation at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on October 14.

Ajay Singh and Harendra Singh made the supreme sacrifice during a fierce counter-terrorist operation that was undertaken in the Nar Khas forest in the Mendhar.

''General MM Naravane, COAS (Chief of Army Staff) and all ranks salute the bravehearts Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh who made the supreme sacrifice during an operation in Poonch and offer deepest condolences to the families,'' the Army said on Twitter.

Three people, including a mother-son duo, were detained for questioning during an ongoing search operation in the forest belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri border districts where nine soldiers were killed in two separate gunfights with terrorists over the past week, officials said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021