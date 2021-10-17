Left Menu

Afghan national arrested in Assam

An Afghan national has been arrested in Assams Biswanath district for allegedly travelling without valid documents, a police officer said on Sunday. The person was detained when he was about to board a Lakhimpur-bound bus from Biswanath on Friday.

PTI | Tezpur | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:28 IST
Afghan national arrested in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Afghan national has been arrested in Assam's Biswanath district for allegedly travelling without valid documents, a police officer said on Sunday. The person was detained when he was about to board a Lakhimpur-bound bus from Biswanath on Friday. Though the person showed a passport and a visa, the documents were suspected to be fake ones, the police officer said. The man had reportedly entered India on December 4, 2018, and was engaged in garment business in different parts of the country, including Assam.

A Biswanath court on Sunday remanded him to judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021