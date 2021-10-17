Afghan national arrested in Assam

An Afghan national has been arrested in Assam's Biswanath district for allegedly travelling without valid documents, a police officer said on Sunday. The person was detained when he was about to board a Lakhimpur-bound bus from Biswanath on Friday. Though the person showed a passport and a visa, the documents were suspected to be fake ones, the police officer said. The man had reportedly entered India on December 4, 2018, and was engaged in garment business in different parts of the country, including Assam.

A Biswanath court on Sunday remanded him to judicial custody.

