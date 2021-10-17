Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri district
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police along with the BSF have busted a Maoist camp in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, and seized explosives and Naxal material, a senior official said.
The camp was located atop Tulsi Hill, SP Prahallad Sahay Meena said.
Based on intelligence reports that Maoists had assembled in the area on the night of October 14, personnel of the Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Force and Border Security Force launched a joint combing operation the following day, leading to an exchange of fire.
“The Naxals fled the camp taking advantage of the hilly terrain,” Meena said.
He said police recovered eight detonators and documents related to Maoist literature from the area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Six Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada
Naxal with Rs 2 lakh reward on his head held in Gadchiroli
Preliminary revenue survey of 19 villages in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Abujhmad completed: Baghel
Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan injured in Naxal firing in Narayanpur
RSS workers controlled from Nagpur the way Naxals commanded by Andhra, Telangana, says Baghel