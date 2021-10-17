Left Menu

Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri district

PTI | Malkangiri | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:42 IST
Maoist camp busted in Odisha's Malkangiri district
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police along with the BSF have busted a Maoist camp in Odisha’s Malkangiri district, and seized explosives and Naxal material, a senior official said.

The camp was located atop Tulsi Hill, SP Prahallad Sahay Meena said.

Based on intelligence reports that Maoists had assembled in the area on the night of October 14, personnel of the Special Operation Group, District Voluntary Force and Border Security Force launched a joint combing operation the following day, leading to an exchange of fire.

“The Naxals fled the camp taking advantage of the hilly terrain,” Meena said.

He said police recovered eight detonators and documents related to Maoist literature from the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021