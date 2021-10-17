No terrorist will be spared: J&K BJP chief after latest civilian killings in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Sunday condemned the killing of four non-local labourers in the valley and said none of the terrorists would be spared and the region would be cleared of terrorism. Four labourers, three from Bihar and one from Uttar Pradesh, were shot dead and another injured by terrorists in three separate attacks in Srinagar, Pulwama and Kulgam districts in the past 24 hours. ''Cowardly Pakistani terrorists have once again committed a grave crime by killing labourers who come to Kashmir to earn their livelihood. The conspiracy to target poor labourers was hatched by Pakistan to create a fear among the people,'' Raina said. He said such conspiracies will be defeated and Jammu and Kashmir cleared of terrorists as was done in the past week when police and paramilitary forces eliminated over a dozen terrorists responsible for killing of innocent civilians, including a pharmacist and two teachers in Srinagar early this month. ''None of the terrorists will be spared. The BJP-led government has carried out strong action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, breaking its backbone in the valley with back-to-back successful operations by security forces,'' he said. The BJP leader said Pakistan-sponsored terrorists are desperate and they're targeting innocent and unarmed civilians in frustration. ''They will have to pay a heavy price for their crimes against humanity. The accounts will be settled with interest,'' Raina said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)