J&K LG condemns 'despicable terror attack' in Kulgam

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the despicable terror attack in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security forces will give a befitting reply.Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:25 IST
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the ''despicable terror attack'' in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, saying the security forces will give a befitting reply.

Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.

''I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on Civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of injured,'' Sinha said in a tweet. He was reacting to the killing of two nob-local labourers in Kulgam district earlier in the evening.

''Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J&K govt stand by the families in this time of grief,'' the LG said.

