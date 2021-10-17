Cash, gold meant for voters seized

Left Menu

In a press release, the Collector said checkposts were set up at various places in the run-up to the byelections to be held on October 30. The release said marijuana weighing 3.5 kg was also seized.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:27 IST
Karimnagar (Telangana), Oct 17(PTI): Cash totalling Rs 1.57 crore, 30 gm of gold, 66 sarees and 50 shirts meant to allegedly bribe voters during the byelection to the Huzurabad Assembly have been seized, said district Collector R V Karnan on Sunday quoting the police. In a press release, the Collector said checkposts were set up at various places in the run-up to the byelections to be held on October 30. The release said marijuana weighing 3.5 kg was also seized. The bypoll was necessitated after sitting legislator Etala Rajender was sacked in connection with land-grabbing offences.

