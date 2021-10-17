Left Menu

Gen Naranave pays tribute to 2 Army personnel killed during operation in J-K's Poonch

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Sunday paid tribute to the two personnel killed in the line of duty in Poonch and offered deep condolences to their families.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:30 IST
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Sunday paid tribute to the two personnel killed in the line of duty in Poonch and offered deep condolences to their families. The two soldiers who laid down their lives in Poonch were Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh.

"General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks salute the #Bravehearts Subedar Ajay Singh & Naik Harendra Singh who made the supreme sacrifice during an operation in #Poonch and offer deepest condolences to the families," tweeted the Indian Army. Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were killed in action in the fierce fight and their bodies have been recovered on the evening of 16 October.

As per the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu, Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh of the Indian Army were killed in action during search operations being conducted by the Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police in the densely forested area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar of Poonch district. "Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh were part of search operations launched by the security forces to flush out terrorists hiding in the forested area. On 14 Oct 2021 after a fierce firefight with terrorists, the communication with Subedar Ajay Singh and Naik Harendra Singh was disrupted," read the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

