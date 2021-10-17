Left Menu

Delhi Police launches initiative against crime, criminals in Northeast district

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police's Northeast district has launched an operation against crime and criminals in the district, officials said on Sunday.

The initiative, "Ankush", was undertaken on the intervening night of October 16-17 for which three companies outside the force -- District Reserve Force, Special Wings of the district and maximum police station and office staff -- were deployed, they said.

Under the newly-launched operation, 11 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act and 11 persons were arrested. Two country-made pistol and nine button actuated knife were recovered, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

Another six cases were registered for selling illegal liquor and 60 people were booked under the Excise Act for consuming alcohol at public place, he said.

Data shared by the district showed that five cases were registered for selling and transporting illegal drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Total 24 gm smack and 31 kg ganga was recovered, while nine people were booked for their involvement in gambling activities and more than Rs 20,000 cash and a mobile phone was recovered, the data said.

A total of 160 'bad characters' (BCs) were checked and five absent BCs were traced, while preventive action was taken against 62 people and 60 people were booked for offences under the Delhi Police Act, according to the data.

Police also said that 183 vehicles were deposited under sections of the Delhi Police Act.

