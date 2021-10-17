Leopard spotted in Air Force Station in Nagpur
A leopard was sighted late Sunday evening inside the Air Force Station in Vayu Sena Nagar in Nagpur, an official said.
He said the forest department was informed and all personnel in the campus had been sensitized about the situation and adequate precautions were being taken.
