'Be tolerant', urges family of UK lawmaker stabbed to death

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:08 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The family of British lawmaker David Amess, who was stabbed to death as he met constituency voters, on Sunday urged people to be tolerant regardless of race, religious or political beliefs.

"Whatever one’s race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand," they said in a statement released via London police.

