Left Menu

U.S. should free missionaries in Haiti without ransom -lawmaker

Or do whatever we need to do, on a military front or a police front," Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN on Sunday. The Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/10/17/haiti-american-missionaries-kidnapped that an audio message from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said "men, women and children" associated with the group were being held by an armed gang.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:15 IST
U.S. should free missionaries in Haiti without ransom -lawmaker
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States must find up to 17 U.S. missionaries reported kidnapped in Haiti and see if it can negotiate their release without paying a ransom or should use the military or police to secure their freedom, a U.S. congressman said on Sunday. Gang members kidnapped the missionaries after they left an orphanage in the Caribbean nation, where violence has surged since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July and an earthquake in August, CNN and the New York Times reported.

Reuters was not able to independently confirm the reported kidnapping, whose victims included 14 adults and three minors, according to CNN, which cited an unnamed source in Haiti's security forces. They were traveling to Titanyen after visiting the orphanage in the Croix des Bouquets area, CNN said. "We need to track down where they are and see if negotiations - without paying ransom - are possible. Or do whatever we need to do, on a military front or a police front," Congressman Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN on Sunday.

The Washington Post reported https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2021/10/17/haiti-american-missionaries-kidnapped that an audio message from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said "men, women and children" associated with the group were being held by an armed gang. "The mission field director and the American embassy are working to see what can be done," the audio was quoted as saying. "Pray that the gang members will come to repentance and faith in Jesus Christ."

Asked if it could confirm the kidnapping, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said only that it was aware of the reports, adding: "The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State." Christian Aid Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment and its Millersburg, Ohio, headquarters appeared closed on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021