Egypt says will impose coronavirus restrictions on public employees after Nov 15

Egypt will mandate that public sector employees must either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or take a weekly coronavirus test to be allowed to work in government buildings after Nov. 15, a cabinet statement said on Sunday. A government meeting also agreed to allocate one billion pounds ($64 million) to address spending requirements related to the coronavirus crisis.

($1 = 15.6750 Egyptian pounds)

