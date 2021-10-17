Left Menu

Man attacks four, including cleric, over use of loudspeaker for azaan in UP

PTI | Basti | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:58 IST
Man attacks four, including cleric, over use of loudspeaker for azaan in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly attacked four people, including a cleric, over the use of louspeakers for azaan in Thanwa Mundiari village here on Sunday evening, police said.

Circle Officer Kalvari Alok Singh said they received information from the pradhan that there had been a fight between people of two communities in the village.

On reaching there, the police found out that a man attacked the cleric, who going to azaan, with a stick as he was opposed to the use of loudspeakers, the CO said.

When other people tried to rescue the cleric, they were also attacked by the man, who belonged to a different community from them, he said.

Police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident and additional force has been deployed in the village.

The injured people have been hospitalised, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
2
Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

Study finds proteins that support photosynthesis in iron-deficient plants

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021