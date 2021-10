SCOREBOARD: Bangladesh vs Scotland

Bangladesh Innings: Liton Das c Munsey b Wheal 5 Soumya Sarkar c Munsey b Davey 5 Shakib Al Hasan c MacLeod b Greaves 20 Mushfiqur Rahim b Greaves 38 Mahmudullah c MacLeod b Wheal 23 Afif Hossain c Davey b Watt 18 Nurul Hasan c MacLeod b Wheal 2 Mahedi Hasan not out 13 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 5 Extras: (LB-2, W-3) 5 Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-18, 3-65, 4-74, 5-106, 6-110, 7-116 Bowling; Brad Wheal 4-0-24-3, Josh Davey 4-0-24-1, Safyaan Sharif 3-0-26-0, Michael Leask 2-0-20-0, Mark Watt 4-0-19-1, Chris Greaves 3-0 -19-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)