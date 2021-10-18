Left Menu

U.S. climate adviser Kerry to visit Mexico, Britain this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Joe Biden's climate adviser John Kerry will travel to Mexico and Britain this week to meet with his counterparts ahead of the upcoming United Nations' COP26 conference, the State Department said on Sunday.

Kerry will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala and will visit a reforestation project in the state of Tabasco, Lopez Obrador said last week.

Kerry will then visit officials in London on Tuesday, the department said in a statement.

