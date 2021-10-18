U.S. climate adviser Kerry to visit Mexico, Britain this week
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-10-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:32 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden's climate adviser John Kerry will travel to Mexico and Britain this week to meet with his counterparts ahead of the upcoming United Nations' COP26 conference, the State Department said on Sunday.
Kerry will meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday near Mexico's southern border with Guatemala and will visit a reforestation project in the state of Tabasco, Lopez Obrador said last week.
Kerry will then visit officials in London on Tuesday, the department said in a statement.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Five police officers injured at anniversary march in Mexico city
Mexico reports 2,980 new cases of COVID-19, 211 deaths
9 players on Cuba''s U23 baseball team defect in Mexico
U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico Friday -White House
Mexico reports 2,282 new COVID-19 infections, 303 more deaths