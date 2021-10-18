French ambassador ordered out of Belarus - AFP

France's ambassador has been ordered out of Belarus and has already left the country, the French news agency AFP reported on Sunday, citing the French embassy in Minsk.

It did not say why the ambassador, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, had been expelled.

Belarus's and France's foreign ministries and the French embassy were not immediately available for comment.

