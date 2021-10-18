Saudi Arabia advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon - ministry
Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 18-10-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 01:31 IST
Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon in light of the latest security events, the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
On Thursday, seven people were killed in violence in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its Shi'ite ally Amal.
