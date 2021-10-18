Saudi Arabia advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon - ministry

Saudi Arabia has advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon in light of the latest security events, the foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Lebanon remains on a Saudi travel list where obtaining prior permission to visit is required. On Thursday, seven people were killed in violence in Beirut as crowds headed for a protest called by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its Shi'ite ally Amal.

The ministry also asked Saudi citizens currently in Lebanon to take precautions and stay away from gathering places.

