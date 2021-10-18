Left Menu

Mumbai: Two people who fled from police custody nabbed

Mumbai police have nabbed two people who escaped from police custody while being taken to a city court.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have nabbed two people who escaped from police custody while being taken to a city court. According to the information shared by Agripada police, the accused identified as Wasim Sheikh and Aman Sanju Tulasi alias Abdul Khwaja Sayyed, both aged 20 years, were caught on Friday at a checkpoint in Nagpada with possession of several mobile phones.

Following the investigation, a case of theft was registered against them at Agripada police station. The accused were to be produced before Sewri court on Saturday. When the police were on their way to produce them before the court, both the accused fled from police custody by pushing a constable. They were chased by the constable and the driver of the van who were able to catch hold of Sheikh but Sayyed managed to escape.

Later on Sunday, Sayyed was held by Tardeo police who handed him over to Agripada police. (ANI)

