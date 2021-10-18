Fire breaks out in Surat's packaging unit, 2 dead

As many as two people died in a massive fire that broke out in a packaging unit in Vareli village in Kadodara, Surat on Monday morning, informed the police. According to the police, more than 10 fire brigades are on the spot as the flames continue to burn.

"The workers working in the packaging unit were rescued by a hydraulic crane. Some people allegedly jumped from the building to save their lives. Two people have been reported dead and 125 people have been rescued so far by the fire department," said Rupal Solanki, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bardoli division. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

